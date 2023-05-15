Will Osula scored his second hat-trick in as many U21 games at Bramall Lane this afternoon, to book Sheffield United’s place in the national final.

The Denmark U21 international’s treble helped United hammer Bristol City 4-0, with Louie Marsh getting on the scoresheet once again in a prolific season.

The victory sets up a national final against either Hull City or Millwall as Micky Collins’ talented side look to end a remarkable season with national silverware after a couple of near-misses in recent years.

United stormed their way to their league title to set up a Professional Development League semi-final against Bristol City, who simply could not live with a strong Blades side containing the likes of Osula, Marsh, Oli Arblaster and Andre Brooks in their starting XI.

Marsh opened the scoring with a curling finish for his 21st of the season, after taking advantage of a defensive mix-up, before former Derby County loanee Osula - who came off the bench for United’s senior side in their last game of the campaign at Birmingham and had a number of chances to score - took charge.

City did hit the post but the damage was long done and Osula could have had further goals before he made way with nine minutes to go, with a number of good openings going to waste. United have high hopes for both Osula and fellow teenager Daniel Jebbison, and United’s striker department could be in good hands for years to come if both progress as expected - and remain at Bramall Lane.

