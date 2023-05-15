4 . Jacob Greaves

Still only 22, Greaves has won Hull’s young player of the year award three times and has already played well over 100 senior games for the Tigers. Left footed, he could be an ideal long-term fix for something of a problem position for the Blades since Jack O’Connell’s injury. At 6ft 1in he is good in the air but also comfortable on the ball. Is under contract until 2026 at Hull, with a year’s option, so wouldn’t come cheap