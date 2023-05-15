Sheffield United are facing a key summer in the transfer market following their promotion to the Premier League.
With boss Paul Heckingbottom set to be handed a budget expected to be dwarfed by most, if not all, other top-flight clubs, United’s recruitment staff will have to get creative in their targets as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
With oven-ready Premier League players out of their price range, both in terms of fees and wages, we asked Blades fans to suggest some ‘realistic’ summer transfer targets they’d like their side to pursue. Some were more realistic than others; so click through our photo gallery to see who you’d have at the Lane and who you’d swerve...
1. Championship signings
2. Gus Hamer
A real fan favourite at Coventry City and a player the Sky Blues would be understandably loathe to lose, but he is currently set to be out of contract next summer and if City don’t go up through the play-offs they could have a decision to make. A Brazilian-born Netherlands youth international, Hamer has impressed against United before and would back himself to make the step up
3. Hamza Choudhury
A midfielder seemingly not wanted by his boyhood club Leicester and spent last season on loan at Watford, the suggestion of Choudhury certainly seems to make a lot of sense. City extended his contract before sending him to Vicarage Road, meaning he isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until next summer, and his immediate future may be decided by what league Leicester find themselves in next season
4. Jacob Greaves
Still only 22, Greaves has won Hull’s young player of the year award three times and has already played well over 100 senior games for the Tigers. Left footed, he could be an ideal long-term fix for something of a problem position for the Blades since Jack O’Connell’s injury. At 6ft 1in he is good in the air but also comfortable on the ball. Is under contract until 2026 at Hull, with a year’s option, so wouldn’t come cheap