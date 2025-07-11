Sheffield United sent Gus Hamer transfer reminder as Leeds United target "eyed by Dutch giants"

Sheffield United have been warned about the importance of keeping “unique” Gus Hamer at Bramall Lane this summer after Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven reportedly joined the list of admirers in the Brazilian-born Dutchman. Hamer enhanced his already-glowing reputation last term as he was named the Championship player of the season.

But his hopes of following up that accolade with promotion to the Premier League were dashed by a late defeat in the play-off final at Wembley, which left many suggesting that Hamer was set to move on.

New boss Ruben Selles, who took over from predecessor Chris Wilder last month, has made no secret of his desire to keep Hamer in South Yorkshire, indicating his plan to play him in a more central role. But the Spaniard also admits that nothing can be ruled out in football, with the Blades braced for further interest in their star man before the September 1 deadline.

Hamer has cut a relaxed and happy figure out in Girona on the Blades’ pre-season camp, which ends tomorrow before Selles’ men return to England to continue their preparations on UK soil. He has also shown his quality on several occasions on the training pitch, with a couple of sublime long-range finishes in an attacking drill on Thursday afternoon.

A report today from Football Insider claimed that PSV are eyeing a move for Hamer while United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are confirmed admirers, making a cheeky bid for him last summer which was flatly turned down.

But Leeds have gone on to win promotion to the Premier League, strengthening their hand if they were to return with a second offer for the 27-year-old to solve their long-standing creativity issue in the No.10 role.

Speaking to The Star in Girona, Blades midfielder Tom Davies said of Hamer: “We all know how good he is as a player, and the quality he has. I know I can give him the ball in pretty much any situation and he’ll figure it out and get out of trouble.

“It’s really important to have that quality in the team and you’ve seen the quality he brought last season, with the goals he scored, but also the work rate for the team, which I think goes under the radar.

“He’s amazing, and off the pitch too. He’s such an important player in the dressing room, always laughing and joking. He keeps spirits high and in a long season like in the Championship, you need that. To keep the energy up and keep people firing. He can’t do enough for the lads.

“The way he plays, he’s a unique type of player where you have to give him freedom and let him play how he plays. To find players like that is hard. He can pick a pass, score a goal. He’s amazing on set-pieces, his touch and control and his workrate are incredible. We see it all the time. He’s definitely got that quality and hopefully he’s going to have another good season for us.”