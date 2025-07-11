Sheffield United's immediate transfer priority confirmed amid Ruben Selles' “good news” hope

Ruben Selles is hopeful that Sheffield United can supplement their squad with a couple of extra players in the next fortnight, despite insisting that the focus remains on quantity rather than quality in the transfer market. The Blades have so far signed Ehije Ukaki and Tyler Bindon, with just over four weeks to go until the start of the Championship season.

The Blades wrap up their pre-season camp in Girona on Saturday before beginning their domestic warm-up campaign at York City on Tuesday night, where Unitedites will get their first glimpse of their side under Selles.

The squad they see, however, will largely resemble last season’s which fell painfully short of promotion in the play-off final at Wembley, minus the six loan players who returned to their parent clubs and Vini Souza, who has been sold to Wolfsburg.

Rhian Brewster is also expected to start the new season elsewhere, despite Selles insisting the out-of-contract former Liverpool man remains an option in the transfer market, with sections of the United fanbase left wondering when the next arrival will be.

Speaking in Girona, Selles admitted: "I would like to say [that United are close to further incomings] but we are working on it. I hope that, in the next couple of weeks, we can have two extra players in our squad. That would be good news."

Souza’s departure boosted the Blades’ coffers considerably when the Brazilian moved to Germany after two years in England. Selles will get some money to replace him with a permanent addition if one comes up but for the time being, the focus is on temporary additions to follow Bindon.

"We are able to, if that's what we need,” said Selles, on paying transfer fees. “For the moment right now we are more focused on the market of loans and free agents, and we are monitoring ones where we'd need to pay transfer fees. We can do that but our target right now is loans and the free agent market."

Souza’s departure has created an obvious need for further central midfield options but Selles has already indicated his desire to play Gus Hamer in a more central position, should be Blades’ key man remain at Bramall Lane beyond the transfer deadline on September 1, while Oliver Arblaster has been pencilled in for a September return date.

“I think the centre of the pitch is one of our strongest areas,” said Selles, speaking to local media on the training camp in Girona. “I think we're really well covered. We need to see if we need to get an extra body because of the Oli situation, and someone who has different characteristics to what we already have.

“We have Callum O'Hare who can play that position and some of the young lads have been working hard. I think we have enough players, but we'll have an eye on the market."