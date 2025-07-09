Rhian Brewster transfer latest as free agent ex-Liverpool man linked with Sunderland

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhian Brewster is looking increasingly likely to have kicked his last ball as a Sheffield United player, The Star understands, with the prospect of a fresh contract agreement looking unlikely. The Blades had offered the former Liverpool man a new deal, with his present agreement running out on June 30.

But we also revealed at the time that the two parties were somewhat apart in their respective valuations, with the former England U21 international officially becoming a free agent last week. He has since been linked with a free transfer move to Sunderland, who ironically beat the Blades in the play-off final in May to reclaim their place in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder, the former Blades boss, had made no secret of his desire to keep Brewster at Bramall Lane and his departure, to be replaced by Ruben Selles, did not see the Blades’ contract offer withdrawn.

We understand that the striker’s camp first rejected a contract offer around the start of this year, with negotiations ongoing between the two parties since that date. Sources with knowledge of the situation declined to rule out the possibility that Brewster does still extend his United stay, but suggested that a clean break is the most likely option as things stand.

Rhian Brewster contract latest as free agent ex-Liverpool man linked with Sunderland transfer

The player will be keen to sort his future sooner rather than later, with clubs having returned to pre-season training in the last week or so and United jetting off to Girona on the assumption that Brewster would not be part of their plans next term.

If that does prove to be the case it will feel bittersweet to Unitedites, the vast majority of whom supported Brewster through an injury-disrupted United career and hoped dearly that he would come good in a red and white shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That looked most possible last season, when the 25-year-old overcame his troublesome fitness issues to make 42 appearances in all competitions. A four-goal contribution included an iconic derby-day winner over rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough but a record of nine goals in 119 appearances since his big-money move from Liverpool divided opinion amongst Blades fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United will also at some stage be keen to draw a line under the episode, with Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon and Tyrese Campbell currently their only senior options in the forward line. Speaking before leaving Bramall Lane last month, Wilder said of Brewster: He does everything he can do to stay healthy, by the way; he lives his life in a proper and professional way.

“He’s one of the best trainers, he’s vocal, he’s really positive. When he doesn’t play, he’s disappointed but he supports the group and when he does play, he gives everything. As you’ve seen. You’ve seen him when we’ve scored and he’s not been part of it, running down the touchline to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s genuine. He’s proper, he’s genuine and everyone’s delighted for him and would be if he could take it forward and really maintain the form, and add to the goals he’s scored and get back on that goalscoring run.”