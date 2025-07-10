Ruben Selles outlines Sheffield United’s Gus Hamer future plan after transfer verdict on Leeds United-linked star

If Gus Hamer does harbour any ambitions of leaving Sheffield United this summer, then he did a good job of hiding them on day five of the Blades’ warm-weather training camp in Girona today. The 28-year-old looked like a man content as United stepped up their preparations for the new season, joking with teammates and club staff in the Spanish sun.

Hamer’s future is expected to dominate the news agenda all summer and after winning the Championship player of the year award last term, he has suitors elsewhere. Leeds United, the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals, are confirmed admirers, launching a cheeky bid last summer which was quickly rebuffed, but they have Premier League football - and the subsequent riches that brings - in their favour if they launch another bid.

The Brazilian-born Dutchman has also attracted interest from abroad but is understood to be settled in the area and the hope is that he remains a Blade beyond the closure of the transfer window on September 1.

What is expected to change for Hamer is his position next term, after Ruben Selles took over from Chris Wilder in the Bramall Lane hotseat last month. Last term, as United finished third in the Championship table and won 92 points but lost in the play-off final to Sunderland, Hamer excelled from a free-role position off the left of United’s attack.

But Selles sees Hamer in a more central position, should he remain at Bramall Lane, whilst reserving the right to return him to a left-sided position should the need arise. The truth, in reality, is that Unitedites would accept him playing anywhere, as long as it was in a red and white shirt.

“What I can say about Gustavo is that he’s trained really hard,” Selles told The Star in a break from training in Girona. “He’s come back in a good shape, he’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do and he’s a vital player for us.

“If we can, we need to try and keep him and I think he’s happy where he is. Hopefully he’ll keep playing for us. He has been outstanding in terms of his character and behaviours, so nothing suggests to me that he will change.

“Obviously you can never say never because football is football and sometimes there are things that you cannot control. But if I can choose, and from watching his attitude, I would like to keep him with us, and I think he is happy where he is.”