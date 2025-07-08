4 . Kevin Muscat

“Serves you right for Muscat, that.” The Australian’s name is written in United folklore thanks to that bad tempered game at Millwall which saw him headbutt Paddy Kenny at half-time but the defender could have been a United player in the mid-90s when he was brought over from Down Under for a trial under Dave Bassett. But with uncertainty over the ownership of the club, there was no-one to actually make a decision on his future and he returned to his homeland, eventually returning to England with Bassett’s Crystal Palace before spells at Wolves, Rangers and eventually Millwall Photo: BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images