Davies, who alongside his United team mate Rhys Norrington-Davies is expected to travel to this winter’s World Cup with Wales, is now tied to Paul Heckingbottom’s side until the summer of 2024.

He is now set to compete with Wes Foderingham for a starting berth, a role he also performed during the second-half of last term after arriving from Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom, who as The Star revealed last night is also set to capture Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle, said: “We are pleased that Davo has decided to extend his stay with us. He could have gone to other Championship clubs but he made it clear he saw his future here.”

“Davo re-signing,” Heckingbottom continued, speaking to United’s official website, “Means we have two really experienced goalkeepers on the books for next season and we feel that is vitally important at this level.”

Davies will now travel to Portugal for United’s warm weather training camp and friendly against Casa Pia, as preparations for the forthcoming campaign begin in earnest. Doyle, who spent last term with Cardiff City and Hamburg, is also expected to be present at United’s base on the outskirts of Lisbon.

Adam Davies has rejoined Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Eastwood recently joined Ross County on a trip to Italy, where Malky Mackay’s squad launched their own warm-up programme. County are in pole position to sign Eastwood and, barring a late change of heart, could confirm they have captured him on loan early next week.