Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The Scotland international enters Sunday’s game at Hull City searching for this third goal in as many outings, after scoring during the recent draw with Luton Town and 4-0 thumping of Reading - a result which saw Paul Heckingbottom’s side regain first place in the Championship table.

Having gone 11 months without finding the back of the net before grabbing United’s equaliser at Kenilworth Road, McBurnie has spoken about how a combination of injury and illness had a debilitating effect upon his performances last term.

Sheffield united striker Oli McBurnie celebrates his goal against Reading

Asked if it was important the 26-year-old followed up his effort in Bedfordshire with another when Paul Ince’s team arrived at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom said: “What has made the biggest difference? Him. Oli has been the one who has changed things himself.

“When he was suffering from the illnesses and the injuries, getting Covid-19 and losing all of that weight and then tonsillitis straight on the back of that before a really serious dead leg and then a broken foot, people didn’t get to see the work he was putting in.

“They couldn’t because he wasn’t out there on the pitch. But now he is and they are seeing the benefits of that. Oli is beginning to reap the benefits of it as well, which is great to witness.”

After producing a superb volley to equalise against Luton, McBurnie’s header from Max Lowe’s cross laid the foundations for United’s evisceration of a Reading team which had travelled to South Yorkshire in top spot.

The striker's goal against Paul Ince's side was his second in as many games for Sheffield United

Although the finish which beat Joe Lumley was unstoppable - the on-loan goalkeeper was also powerless to prevent Anel Ahmedhodzic (2) and Iliman Ndiaye extending United’s advantage - Heckingbottom told The Star the manner in which McBurnie met Max Lowe’s centre revealed even more about the player’s state of mind at present.

“To be honest, I was just happy with the goal,” the United manager admitted. “It was a good team goal, really well worked. But the way in which Oli got in front of his marker, that shows real hunger.

“We work with every player the same way and we show them all the same love. They’re like your kids; you love them and want the best for them but because of that you're not always nice to them.”

Oli McBurnie is set to feature against Hull City this weekend afterf rediscovering his touch in front of goal

“Oli has responded to the situation and he’s shown he’s got it within himself,” Heckingbottom added. “At the end of the day, it has to be the players who make the difference and that’s what he’s done. I’ve always known how good he can be and I think he’s beginning to realise that himself now as well. It’s got to continue, though. This can’t be the end of it.”

McBurnie was substituted towards the end of Tuesday’s meeting with Reading, prompting fears he could miss the trip to the MKM Stadium.