The Republic of Ireland international, one of only three experienced centre-halves now at the Championship leaders’ disposal following a spate of injuries, required lengthy treatment during last weekend’s visit to Stoke City after colliding with an opposition player.

But after recovering to complete the game, Heckingbottom is convinced Egan will be available for selection when United return to action and attempt to arrest a drop in form which has left them above second-placed Norwich City on goal difference alone.

“John Egan will be fine, he’ll be okay,” Heckingbottom said. “It was a contact injury, a knock and he carried on. Plus, we don’t have a game in midweek.”

Both United’s coaching staff and the club’s travelling supporters held their collective breath at the bet365 Stadium, when Egan went down during the first-half of a match his teammates went on to lose 3-1; a result which means they have now taken only one point from a possible nine since last month’s pause in the domestic fixture schedule. With Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Jack Robinson already ruled-out, as they continue to work with United’s medical department at the Randox Health Academy, being forced to operate without Egan would have placed even greater stress on a rearguard which had already been forced to operate as a ‘four’ rather than its preferred ‘three’ because of the fitness issues blighting Heckingbottom’s squad.

John Egan gave Sheffield United a huge injury scare at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United’s selection issues have become so acute in recent weeks that, with Max Lowe, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle and Enda Stevens also unavailable, Heckingbottom has been forced to deploy attacking midfielder Reda Khadra as a make-shift wing-back in order to facilitate Rhys Norrington-Davies’ return to the centre of defence. Although he is experienced at performing there, the shift of position went a long way towards explaining why Norrington-Davies failed to track Ben Wilmot and prevent the 22-year-old from scoring the first of City’s three goals in Staffordshire. Egan, usually so dominant in the air, was at fault for the second when Phil Jagielka, the former United defender, beat him to a header just before the interval with Liam Delap later stretching the hosts’ advantage after Rhian Brewster had cancelled-out Wilmot’s opener. Egan still appeared to be recovering from the knock he had sustained during an earlier challenge.

Although he was running freely following the half-time break, Heckingbottom’s decision to reference the fact United do not compete again until Michael Appleton’s side travel to South Yorkshire suggests Egan’s participation could have been in doubt had they been forced to play either yesterday or tonight.

By his own admission, Heckingbottom sometimes has a habit of spreading disinformation when discussing injuries in order to keep United’s rivals guessing. It should be remembered that Bogle was put up for interview ahead of the meeting with City when it later became apparent United were almost certain he would sit the game out because of what Heckingbottom later described as a “reaction” on his knee after playing twice in quick succession following an eight month lay-off.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Blackpool on Saturday: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

He later stressed Bogle’s condition - “It’s swelled up” was not serious, meaning he could face Blackpool.

