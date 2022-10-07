The two men enjoyed a rare face to face meeting earlier this week, when the Saudi Arabian national attended the Championship leaders’ game against Queens Park Rangers.

Although he refused to divulge the exact details of their conversation, which was witnessed by other members of United’s hierarchy and representatives from the United World group - the entity Prince Abdullah has established to run his football and other sporting interests, including Beerschot, Kerala United and Chateauroux - Heckingbottom suggested to journalists that a midterm recruitment drive did not feature prominently on the agenda. The 44-year-old, who has so far improved results despite seeing his budget reduced following May’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, had already been brought up to speed on the club’s financial situation by senior figures behind the scenes.

“January, if things do change with people coming in, fantastic,” Heckingbottom said. “If not, and that’s not what I’ve been told, then we’ll work with what we’ve been given.

“We’ve made cuts, because the budget was smaller. But we’ve also tried to be more proactive and make sure the quality and competition was good. I still think we’ve done that, by working together, and it’s important.”

The news that United are unlikely to significantly bolster Heckingbottom’s squad - if at all - when the market reopens makes it even more important that the injury issues which could see a dozen senior professionals miss tomorrow’s visit to Stoke City are quickly addressed. Particularly as second-placed Norwich City, Watford and others could be active during the winter window.

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis (l) and owner Prince Abdullah (r) at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Ben Osborn could return to action at the bet365 Stadium, where United will encounter opponents ranked 20th in the table. But George Baldock, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge are doubts, while the likes of Max Lowe and Ciaran Clark will definitely miss out.

After welcoming the fact that the installation of new pitches at United’s training complex is set to be completed, something which he believes will go a long way towards addressing those fitness concerns, Heckingbottom admitted he has been attempting to shift his employers’ focus away from commercial matters and onto footballing ones since being appointed in November.

The importance of ensuring that thought process continues was discussed during his discussions with Prince Abdullah.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic greets manager Paul Heckingbottom: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

“We didn’t really talk about things like contracts,” said Heckingbottom, who wants people including Iliman Ndiaye to be handed new deals. “Just so the Prince is in the loop really. It’s more that ‘this is what we need to be talking about now’, not in January.

“Because we;ve got a limited group and limited staff doing that - planning for scenarios - is vital.

“The industry is performance related, the focus has got to be on the industry we are in, football, because that will make us money. There’s been a shift towards getting those decisions pushed forward.”

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis (l) and owner Prince Abdullah (c) at Bramall Lane earlier this week: Andrew Yates / Sportimage