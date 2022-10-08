Give it a fortnight and half of those packed into the Caldwell Construction Stand at the south end of Stoke City’s ground will have a decent chance of getting a game if they decide to bring their boots.

Despite slipping to a second defeat in three outings, the other being a draw, United remained on top of the Championship table by virtue of Preston’s win over Norwich.

But after seeing goals from Phil Jagielka and substitute Liam Delap propel Alex Neil’s men to victory - Rhian Brewster earlier drawing his team level following Ben Wilmot’s opener, Heckingbottom was in no mood to celebrate with great enthusiasm.

“I can’t argue with the result,” he said. “We knew, I knew, we’d be more open. We didn’t take out chances.”

With Sander Berge, George Baldock and Jayden Bogle now confined to the treatment room, Heckingbottom was missing a dozen senior players before James McAtee limped-off in the second-half. Be it bad luck or whatever, the situation needs sorting. And quickly, although Heckingbottom later insisted McAtee had departed with cramp.

“Credit to the lads, they battled,” he added, after handing youngster Sai Sachdev his debut during the closing stages. “But I didn’t feel like we had a goal in us at the end.”

Sheffield United's players look dejected after watching Liam Delap seal their fate at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Big games - and given that United’s ranking, that means them all - hinge on miniscule moments. The kind, when people look back on them, get lost in the mists of time. One of those arrived before latecomers to the stadium had even had a chance to take their seats; McAtee, one of four enforced changes to the visitors’ starting eleven, wasting a glorious opportunity to hand them an early lead. The midfielder was still wondering how he had shot wide, after being released by Reda Khadra, when Wilmot pounced at the other end. Will Smallbone and Jagielka exchanged passes, the latter crossed and after escaping Rhys Norrington-Davies’ attention, Wilmot powered home into the roof of the net. Wes Foderingham, furious with United’s defending, was still berating those in front of him when he prevented them from falling further behind - parrying Tarique Fosu’s effort away to safety.

As the half hour mark approached, and United’s spark began disappearing, McAtee swept in a cross which Brewster turned home for his first of the season.

“Too cheap,” lamented Neil. “But we came through it.”

Suddenly, a match broke out. A wonderfully chaotic one in fact. Fosu struck the woodwork, having earlier escaped a caution following some woeful theatrics after rounding Kyron Gordon in the box. Iliman Ndiaye hit a post at the opposite end, with the ball nearly trickling in after rebounding off Bursik’s back. Then, deep into first-half added time, City regained the lead when Jagielka headed home from a corner. The centre-half, who made more than 300 appearances for United across two spells at Bramall Lane, politely declined to celebrate.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom makes a point on the touchline: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Fosu was booked - for feigning another challenge - before McAtee had to be substituted, pulling up as he hunted possession. Delap netted City’s third in added time, converting following an incisive passing move. United were still recovering from Jagielka’s finish.

Stoke City: Bursik, Fox, Jagielka, Baker © (Thompson 90), Campbell, Gayle (Delap 72), Wilmot, Smallbone (Clucas 82), Sterling (Clarke 82), Fosu, Laurent. Not used: Bonham, Flint, Wright-Phillips.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Basham, Brewster (Jebbison 76), Khadra (Sharp 58), Egan ©, Norwood, Doyle (Osborn 76), McAtee (Arblaster 67), Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Gordon (Sachdev 76). Not used: Davies, Brooks.

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside).

Sai Sachdev makes his debut for Sheffield United at Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Attendance: 22,008.