Sheffield United fans send ringing endorsement over potential return of Chris Wilder

Sheffield United fans have left The Star messages of support for the return of Chris Wilder (Image: David Klein / Sportimage)

Ruben Selles’ short reign at Sheffield United, though yet to be confirmed by the club, appears to be over, just five leage games into the season.

The Blades are yet to pick up a point in any of those matches so far and were embarrasssed by Ipswich Town on Friday; a 5-0 defeat to the Tractor Boys appearing to be the final straw as far as the club’s owners were concerned.

On Saturday, The Star exclusively revealed that Chris Wilder had been sounded out for a return to Bramall Lane for what would be a third spell in charge and that would be an appointment that appears to be popular amongst Unitedites.

Hundreds of fans left reactions and comments on The Star’s Sheffield United facebook page after the story broke and for the most part, it’s a resounding ‘yes’ for the return of Wilder.

Dave Ward posted, “Can't happen soon enough, get him in . Get ‘em organised and get ‘em at it and wanting to be wearing a Blades shirt again.”

Mark Warner looked longer term, adding: “Get him back get an ex-player like Sharp, Jags (Jagielka), Morgan shadowing him for two years, then move Wilder upstairs then let the others take the reins.”

Andrew Jackson posted, “At this moment in time with the current crisis I think Chris Wilder is the only man for the job, he knows most of the players and I am sure will get the best out of the new guys. I also know that most of the fans would love to see him back so the atmosphere inside the stadium would be great.”

Julian Rowbotham said simply, “Yes I would drive him to the Lane myself.”

Adam Methven recognised that not everyone would welcome the return, saying, “While he’s fit and able to do the job, he’s the best man for it. Some don’t like it but he’s the best man for the job. Those that wanted him out got what they wanted and look where it’s got us.

“Granted, a different manager other than Selles could have done a much better job, like anybody but sometimes it’s better the devil you know and we know his heart bleeds red and white and he will get the team firing. So yes.. Wilder in.”

Daniel Hume posted, “Absolutely 100 percent yes. He is the best man for us. For me he should be our sir Alex. Manager and then ushered upstairs when the time is right. His DNA should never leave S2 again.”

And John A Middleton said, “No Brainer, he should never have been shown the door. Chris is the man to turn it around. A true leader. A resounding yes. It will change the mood at S2 immediately. UTB.”

A poster of Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, is seen outside the stadium | Getty Images

While most Blades fans were positive towards the comeback, some feel that the club should be looking in a different direction.

Matthew Oxley posted, “Ruben Selles gone, no shock there. But why are we some fans obsessed with Wilder coming back for a third stint? I’m no Wilder hater, far from it, but we’ve got to move on.”

Matt Lambert added, “Personally I feel like Wilder is now like a ghost haunting the job making it a poison chalice for anyone else in the role. My preference would be to move on but that being said right now I would take David Brent over the current manager.”

Mike Legat held a similar opinion, posting, “Wilder's name lurking around like Alex Ferguson did for years at Man United and while ever that happens, no manager will ever get a fair chance. I like Wilder a lot but maybe it’s time to move on and try something new? I don’t mean new as in Selles though, he’s atrocious, he should have been given the boot immediately after last nights match (at Ipswich). I wouldn’t mind seeing what someone like Michael Carrick could do with the current squad, I think he’d do really well.”

