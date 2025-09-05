circa 1975: Sheffield United fans mob Steve Finneston as he tries to leave the football pitch. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)placeholder image
18 incredible nostalgic Sheffield United pictures in black and white

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 5th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

Take a look through our Sheffield United gallery at some old black and white images of the Blades

The transfer window has closed and we’re in the middle of an international break.

So what better time to get a little nostalgic and look back over bygone periods in Sheffield United’s history with our black and white Blades gallery.

It features some great moustache, lovely kits, amazing crowd pictures and some images are so old that they’ve actually been drawn!

English footballer Tony Currie of Sheffield United during a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, 10th February 1973. The score was 4-2 to Chelsea. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Sheffield United in black and white

English footballer Tony Currie of Sheffield United during a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, 10th February 1973. The score was 4-2 to Chelsea. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Welsh footballer David Powell of Sheffield United FC, UK, 1st August 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Sheffield United in black and white

Welsh footballer David Powell of Sheffield United FC, UK, 1st August 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

28th August 1973: The Sheffield United football team. (Photo by Arthur Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield United in black and white

28th August 1973: The Sheffield United football team. (Photo by Arthur Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images) | Getty Images

English footballer Tony Currie (Anthony William Currie) of Sheffield United FC, UK, 1st August 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield Unted in black and white

English footballer Tony Currie (Anthony William Currie) of Sheffield United FC, UK, 1st August 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

