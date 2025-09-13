Sheffield United supporters showed more defiance than their players on the pitch last night as the Blades were hammered 5-0 at Ipswich Town to send their season plunging to fresh depths. United have now lost all six of their competitive games since Ruben Selles was appointed earlier this summer.

United were dismantled by Town with Jaden Philagene netting a hat-trick and the Blades mustering their first shots on target away in the league all season. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise?