Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 16 photos from Ipswich Town rout as fans show defiance in defeat

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 13th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST

Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 16 photos from Ipswich Town rout as fans show defiance in defeat

Sheffield United supporters showed more defiance than their players on the pitch last night as the Blades were hammered 5-0 at Ipswich Town to send their season plunging to fresh depths. United have now lost all six of their competitive games since Ruben Selles was appointed earlier this summer.

United were dismantled by Town with Jaden Philagene netting a hat-trick and the Blades mustering their first shots on target away in the league all season. As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise?

1. Sheffield United fan gallery v Ipswich Town

Sportimage

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United fan gallery v Ipswich Town

Sportimage

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United fan gallery v Ipswich Town

Sportimage

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United fan gallery v Ipswich Town

Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice