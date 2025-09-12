Sheffield United player ratings v Ipswich Town

Ruben Selles’ time at Sheffield United went from bad to worse tonight as a 5-0 hammering at Ipswich Town placed further scrutiny on his future at Bramall Lane. The Blades travelled to Portman Road hoping to exploit the home side’s own poor start to the campaign but were sentenced to their sixth loss from six games so far.

Jaden Philogene scored a hat-trick to help the Blades on their way, with former Wednesday man George Hirst and Jack Clarke also on the scoresheet for the home side. Here’s how we rated United’s players on a shambles of an evening in Suffolk...

Michael Cooper 4

Again by far the busiest goalkeeper of the two, making smart saves from Philogene and Akpom and doing well to get a slight touch on a left-wing cross which did just enough to put off Akpom in the middle who would have had a tap-in if not.

He could do little about Town’s opener or their second or fourth but had his head in his hands after their third, which saw former Wednesday man Hirst somehow squeeze an effort through his legs from a tight angle.

Ben Godfrey 3

Again preferred over the more attacking Femi Seriki and one of the advantages of playing a centre-half at right-back should at least be that you are more defensively solid, but Godfrey was nowhere near Philogene for either of his goals as he had at least half a dozen touches coming off the left before picking his spot past Cooper.

The first had a bit of fortune to it, after Matos’ cut-out travelled miles and fell into his path, but the second was almost a carbon copy in terms of Philogene skipping inside under no pressure and firing past the United ‘keeper.

He and Brooks struggled to cope with Philogene all evening but there didn’t seem to be much of a tactical tweak to help them out until it was far too late, with Philogene later getting his hat-trick off the left and Hirst seeing a goal wrongly ruled out for offside on that side too.

Ironic cheers from the away end when he was replaced by Seriki told the story of his evening

Japhet Tanganga 4

Haplessly summed up United’s fortunes at the minute with a late throw-in in the first half which slipped out of his hands and bounced a few yards in front of him before Town won a throw and the half-time whistle went. If you didn’t laugh you’d cry but there is nothing funny about United’s situation at the minute and Tanganga may wonder what he has walked into after moving from Millwall in last month’s window

Mark McGuinness 4

One of two debutants in the United side after arriving on deadline day and it wasn’t one to remember as Philogene ran riot down the other flank and he was left powerless to stop it happening. Booked for a foul on Akpom much to his disbelief but there was a slight pull-back before he got the ball

Harrison Burrows 4

Showed some decent moments of link-up with Barry at times but that’s clutching at straws in terms of positives on an evening which covered no-one in glory from a United perspective.

Was incensed with referee Hallam for not awarding a first-half penalty but it looked optimistic in real time and even more so on replay, after the slightest tug of his arm from Furlong as he got in behind.

Sydie Peck 4

A proud moment for the academy graduate as he wore the senior armband for the first time in the absences of Hamer and Jack Robinson, who was sold on deadline day to Birmingham City. But it was soured by a terrible result that left Peck looking for answers from those around him, with United wide-open defensively and completely impotent going forward

Alex Matos 4

Some much-needed support for Peck in the middle of the park in the shape of the former Chelsea man, who also made his bow in Blades colours at Portman Road. He was unfortunate to play a part

Andre Brooks 3.5

Perhaps showed his frustration with a couple of petty fouls in the first 25 minutes which earned him a quiet word from ref Hallam and jeers from the Town faithful. It would be understandable if so as he wasn’t in the game at all for the most part before he was replaced

Callum O’Hare 4

Full of energy as ever and the odd nice touch but couldn’t get control of the game by any stretch and was left chasing shadows for the most part of it. He was back in a more favoured advanced role as part of a slight tweak but it didn’t have too much impact

Louie Barry 3

Showed some moments down the left with Burrows but an early run forward, which was snuffed out so easily by Matusiwa who didn’t even have to break sweat before nicking the ball back, set the standards for what was to follow both from an individual and collective perspective

Tom Cannon 4

A somewhat surprise starter up top in place of Campbell, who was on the bench, but it was more of the same from United who have struggled to get their striker into the game all season and couldn’t do it either. He had a couple of touches in the first half an hour but then had United’s first shot on target away from home in the league this season forced Palmer into a smart save at his near post.