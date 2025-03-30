Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United took top spot in the Championship from their Yorkshire rivals this weekend.

Daniel Farke is ‘100 per cent’ convinced his Leeds United side will be promoted this season despite falling two points behind Sheffield United on Saturday.

United went top of the Championship on Friday night after beating Coventry City 3-1, with Chris Wilder’s side coming through one of their toughest remaining fixtures on a massive high. The Blades watched on less than 24 hours later as Burnley beat Bristol City while Leeds dropped two points in crushing fashion at home to Swansea City.

The West Yorkshire side twice went ahead, in the first and 86th minutes, but goalkeeper Illan Meslier was then twice to blame for conceding an equaliser, the latter of which came deep into second-half added-time. Leeds had been leading the way for several weeks but after winning at Bramall Lane, have enjoyed just one victory in their last five.

Daniel Farke’s strong Leeds United promotion message

The full-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos inside Elland Road and all of a sudden, Leeds’ unassailable gap disappeared. But head coach Farke remains adamant his side will be in the Premier League next season, whether it be alongside United or instead of them.

"We'll try everything to make sure the lads have the best chance to make the last step," Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post following Saturday’s stalemate. "I'm 100 per cent convinced we will play in the Premier League next season. From Tuesday we concentrate on the upcoming week and I'm pretty confident with this mentality that we have also shown today, there is definitely, definitely a lot to cheer about come May, hopefully soon in May, and if not, then late in May. But I'm pretty sure we'll have something to celebrate together with our supporters."

United won’t mind one bit if those celebrations come via the play-offs, with Leeds finishing third almost certainly meaning Wilder’s men had already been promoted automatically. But plenty can change each week, with only two points separating the Blades and their two promotion rivals.

Sheffield United’s Turf Moor trip could be decisive

The Blades have a decent run of fixtures to look forward to over the next month - at least on paper - but there is still the not-so-small task of facing Burnley at Turf Moor in their third-to-last fixture. And that top-of-the-table meeting is a factor in Farke’s unwavering confidence, despite concerns in West Yorkshire that another end-of-the-season collapse is on the cards.

"It's a different group, I don't have to convince anyone," Farke said of comparisons to last year. "It's a completely different scenario. We were not one time leading from the front or the others had to chase. Right now it's different, we were already in the leading role and let's say we would win our last games we would finish in the top two.

“They [Burnley and Sheffield United] still play against each other. There's never a guarantee for success. We've gone many steps. Right now is the final step and it's always the most difficult. I was in this situation before and I know how tricky it is but I know what is necessary to bring it over the line."

