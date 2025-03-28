Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Why they're top..." - Frank Lampard highlights Sheffield United quality after excellent Coventry City display

Frank Lampard admitted that Sheffield United showed why they are top of the Championship table as they beat his resurgent Coventry City side 3-1 at Bramall Lane this evening. The Sky Blues arrived in South Yorkshire as the form team in the division but had no answer for United’s quality on the night.

Gus Hamer opened the scoring against his former side with a stunning free-kick, before a classy first-time finish from Tyrese Campbell doubled the Blades’ advantage. A brilliant team move was finished off by Rhian Brewster for 3-0, the striker’s second goal in as many games after the winner at Hillsborough last time out, before Jack Rudoni netted a consolation for Coventry in injury time.

The three points sent the Blades back to the top of the table ahead of Leeds United’s home clash with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, while Burnley host Bristol City at Turf Moor at the same time. Speaking after defeat at Bramall Lane, the former England international said: “I thought we started pretty well against a good team. We moved it well, but football can be won or lost in quality moments and they were more clinical.

“They defended their box pretty well, I thought the middle bit was pretty even and we had a lot of possession. They attack quickly with good players, they're fast and strong and that's why they're top of the league. You can come here and lose in this league, many teams will, but it won't define our season. Sometimes if you're a little bit off and they're on it, of course you can suffer as a result.”

Hamer, who forged a real rapport with Coventry fans before moving to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2023 to play in the Premier League, broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick that visiting goalkeeper Oliver Dovin got a hand to, but was unable to keep out.

“Asked if the goalkeeper, who was later stretchered off with a serious-looking injury, could have done more to keep it out, Lampard said: “I thought it was a real quality free-kick. I would probably applaud the quality of the free-kick is the reality of it.

“The third goal is about transition. We were too deep, allowed them to turn and they turned the play. Those are the details that affect the play, the speed and how they deal with it. Teams like Sheffield United can put you into 1v1 situations and them being clinical is how I'd suggest it went.”