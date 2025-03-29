Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder responds to Leeds United, Burnley theory after Sheffield United go back top v Coventry City

Chris Wilder has rejected the “narrative” that Sheffield United’s victory over Coventry City last night has piled any more pressure on Leeds United and Burnley, as the Blades’ two title rivals look to respond themselves this afternoon. The Blades went back top of the Championship table with an impressive 3-1 win over the Sky Blues, who had arrived in South Yorkshire as the division’s in-form side.

But Wilder’s men are in decent nick themselves and goals from Gus Hamer, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster gave them a deserved three points, even if Jack Rudoni’s injury-time consolation frustrated the manager after Michael Cooper’s rare lapse as a corner was swung into the United box. Leeds could go back level with the Blades if they beat Swansea City while Scott Parker’s side could stay in touching distance if they can overcome their latest test at home to Bristol City.

Both sides will walk out at Elland Road and Turf Moor knowing that the Blades have seized the advantage in the race for the Premier League but Wilder insists that he is not interested in any such talk. “I'm not cranking any pressure up,” he insisted after the Coventry result. “It's just a narrative that everyone wants to get involved in.

“I've got an incredible amount of respect for the other teams. I know how hard it is to win games of football in this division and to get to 83 points, personally. I'm not cranking anything up. Points are important at the start of the season, points are important at the end. You have to be consistent. You have to overcome disappointment, you have to enjoy the good times.

"To get out of a division or to win a division, you've got to show an incredible amount of qualities. Whether we play first or second, it will all even itself out. It's how you deal with what's in front of you and we've dealt with a really difficult and consistent opposition tonight.

"No doubt the other two teams will have the bit between their teeth in the next game or two. And it'll be the same right the way through. If we make it [automatic promotion], then great. And if we don't, we reset and try to go again."

Hamer muted his celebrations out of respect for Coventry fans, who gave him a rousing reception at full-time as he went over to acknowledge them, while Campbell’s goal took him into double figures for a season for the first time in his career. "It was a good night for us, we can't get away from that,” Wilder admitted.

"It was a good performance. I thought it was a game of high-quality, very technical. I thought our third goal was an outstanding team goal to get it up to Ben and the way he manipulated the ball and the weight of the to pass for Rhian for him to step and finish it the way he did in front of the Kop was a great experience for Rhian.

"It was a great moment for Rhian and them for me for 10 or 15 minutes we were really rampant. I have respect for Coventry City, the run they've been on and the players they've got. I've said how strong their squad is so to win a game of football in the manner we did, we can be very, very pleased with ourselves."