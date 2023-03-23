With a double-figure number of players jetting away on international duty over the break, Paul Heckingbottom was already crossing his fingers that none return with any injury issues ahead of April 1’s trip to Norwich City.

But after defender George Baldock caused something of an injury concern after feeling calf discomfort in training with Greece, there was fresh worry sparked last night surrounding young striker Daniel Jebbison.

The striker was fit enough to make the bench for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final win over Blackburn Rovers, and indeed was scheduled to come off the bench before Oli McBurnie scored United’s equaliser for 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jebbison was a noticeable absentee from the England U20 teamsheet for their clash with Germany at Manchester City’s academy stadium, and sparked concern with a cryptic Instagram story showing him in England gear and on crutches.

Although an injury for Jebbison has not been officially confirmed, it further highlights the anxiety of having so many players on international duty at such a crucial stage of the season. United went into the break second in the Championship table, three points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough and with a game in hand over Michael Carrick’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eyes will now be on whether Jebbison travels with the rest of Ian Foster’s side to Marbella, to face the USA this Saturday and France next Tuesday in preparation for this summer’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Elsewhere last night, John Egan started on the bench for the Republic of Ireland against Latvia before coming off the bench as a 63rd-minute substitute.

Tonight, Anel Ahmedhodzic will hope to earn his latest Bosnia and Herzegovina cap against Iceland. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Coulibaly, of Senegal and Mali respectively, are also on international duty over this break while Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have linked up with England’s U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad