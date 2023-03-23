News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United breathe injury sigh of relief as defender shakes off calf worry on international duty

Sheffield United’s coaching staff and supporters will have breathed a sigh of relief this morning, after news from Greece that defender George Baldock has overcome the calf issue that saw him miss training earlier this week.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT

The 30-year-old was preparing for Friday’s European Championship qualifier away to Gibraltar with his international teammates when he felt the issue earlier this week, and sat out the rest of the session.

Although Baldock returned to training in Greece before he and the rest of the party travelled to Portugal for the Gibraltar tie, Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will be hoping that common sense prevails over the defender’s availability against Gibraltar and Lithuania over the international break ahead of the promotion run-in.

Baldock, whose return to fitness after a hamstring issue gave United’s promotion bid fresh impetus as he competes with Jayden Bogle for the right wing-back spot, was not the only United injury concern this week, with striker Daniel Jebbison being pictured on crutches as he watched England U20s’ victory over their Germany counterparts.

The striker was fit enough to make the bench for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Blackburn Rovers, and indeed was scheduled to come off the bench before Oli McBurnie scored United’s equaliser for 2-2.

But he was a noticeable absentee from the teamsheet as Ian Foster’s men beat Germany 2-0 at Manchester City’s academy stadium, and all eyes will now be on whether Jebbison travels with the rest of Foster’s squad to Marbella, where they face the USA this Saturday and France next Tuesday in preparation for this summer’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

George Baldock of Sheffield United and Greece: Darren Staples / Sportimage
