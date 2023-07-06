Sheffield United have been told that they must ‘front load’ their bid for Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane, as the Danes attempt to reinvest the money they will receive for the midfielder in new talent.

Talks between all three parties involved in the proposed deal have accelerated in recent days, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side now said to be confident of securing the Tunisia international’s signature.

But officials in Brondbyvester, where Slimane has spent the past four years, will insist upon most, if not all, of his transfer fee being paid in advance according to well-placed sources in Scandinavia.

That is partly a response to the fact that United were punished last season for failing to keep up on their repayments relating to two previous player purchases and also a reflection of the modest valuation which has been placed upon Slimane, who has just entered the final 12 months of his contract.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are preparing to ramp-up their activity in overseas markets after identifying several “niche” targets within them.

Benie Traore, currently of Swedish champions Hacken, has also attracted admiring glances from Bramall Lane where Anel Ahmedhodzic, acquired from Malmo, excelled as Heckingbottom’s squad won promotion back to the Premier League last term.

Jordan Veretout of France battles for possession with Anis Ben Slimane of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Slimane, aged 22, represented Denmark at youth level before switching his allegiance to the north Africans and travelling with them to last year’s World Cup in Qatar. His representatives have signalled their client is not minded to extend his agreement with Brondby, preferring instead to forge a career abroad.