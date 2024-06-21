Simon Moore counts Sheffield United among his former clubs. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore lands Sunderland transfer switch after Coventry City departure

Simon Moore, the former Sheffield United goalkeeper, will make a return to Bramall Lane next season after signing for the Blades’ Championship rivals Sunderland today. Moore, 34, was a free agent after leaving Coventry City at the end of last season.

Moore will join the Black Cats on July 1, on a two-year deal with a club option of a third. A member of the Blades side that stormed to the League One title, Moore then helped the Blades into the Premier League and made a dream top-flight debut at home to Manchester United. He was released by United in 2021, in search of first-team football, and spent three years at Coventry.

After his unveiling at Sunderland, Moore said: “It feels fantastic to be here - when I heard Sunderland were interested, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve been part of some very successful dressing rooms over the years, and I’d like to think I can bring that to Sunderland. I’m looking forward to getting in, meeting the rest of the lads and helping move the club in the right direction.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are really pleased to welcome Simon to our Club. This summer, we felt it was vital to identify and recruit a goalkeeper who is capable of pushing Anthony Patterson daily, and who has additional qualities to training and match environments.

