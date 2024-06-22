The summer transfer market officially opened just over a week ago and despite Chris Wilder publicly describing it as the most important in the last decade, Sheffield United are yet to make their first signing breakthrough. Hopes of a quick start to the summer have been hampered by the ongoing takeover, with a US-led consortium looking to take control of Bramall Lane.
As things stand Wilder is focusing his transfer search on loans, frees and ‘small fees’ but the situation could change considerably if there is a change in the Bramall Lane boardroom. So, we asked Blades fans to suggest some realistic transfer targets for their side this summer, as things stand - here are 40 that Unitedites would like their side to target ahead of the new Championship season...
1. Paddy McNair
A free agent after leaving Middlesbrough this summer and a player Chris Wilder knows well from his time at the Riverside. Has been linked with Rangers this summer but you can see the appeal on a free – suggested by @SUFCLuke | Getty Images
2. Sam McCallum
A free agent after leaving Norwich City, Scott Keira suggested the £3.5m defender as a potential target this season as he looks for his next club | Getty Images
3. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
The Crystal Palace youngster has previously been linked with Portsmouth ahead of their return to the Championship but it’s understood that that is now unlikely, with @M_Eggy1 offering him as another potential loan target | Getty Images
4. Morgan Whittaker
Suggested by Jack Walters, albeit with the caveat that a move for the Plymouth man would depend on United’s takeover after previous links with Lazio | Getty Images
