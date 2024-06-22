The summer transfer market officially opened just over a week ago and despite Chris Wilder publicly describing it as the most important in the last decade, Sheffield United are yet to make their first signing breakthrough. Hopes of a quick start to the summer have been hampered by the ongoing takeover, with a US-led consortium looking to take control of Bramall Lane.

As things stand Wilder is focusing his transfer search on loans, frees and ‘small fees’ but the situation could change considerably if there is a change in the Bramall Lane boardroom. So, we asked Blades fans to suggest some realistic transfer targets for their side this summer, as things stand - here are 40 that Unitedites would like their side to target ahead of the new Championship season...