Sheffield United centurion hero makes semi-pro transfer move as manager hails “no-brainer” signing

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has described the signing of Daniel Lafferty as “a no-brainer” after the former Sheffield United promotion hero made the transfer switch to the semi-pro Northern Irish Premier League side. Lafferty, now 35, joined United in 2016, initially on loan, before joining permanently shortly after.

Lafferty was a key member of the United side that stormed to the League One title in 2016/17 - having the distinction of scoring a crucial 82nd-minute winner in the final game of the campaign at home to Chesterfield to reach the 100-point mark - and also appeared for the Blades briefly in the Championship before losing his place to Enda Stevens and moving on to play for clubs including Peterborough, Macclesfield Town, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Sligo Rovers.

Earlier this year Lafferty signed a short-term deal with Northern Irish second-tier side Institute, playing - and scoring - against his new club in a relegation play-off before Ballymena turned things around.

“Danny has been very professional to deal with and it didn’t take us long to convince him to come to Ballymena,” said Ervin. "I look forward to working with Danny in the coming season.

“When we heard he was potentially available, it was a no-brainer — his quality and experience, like the rest of our signings so far, will be invaluable to us, which is something we lacked last season.”

