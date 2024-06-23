21 brilliant photos of Sheffield United fans in fancy dress on away days over the years

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 17:00 BST

Can you spot a Sheffield United fan you recognise in these 21 brilliant fancy-dress photos from away days gone by?

Who knew Sheffield United could call upon the likes of Scooby Doo, Batman and Dennis the Menace as supporters? Judging by these photos they can, at least. Over the years, Blades fans have traditionally dug out their fancy dress costumes for the last away game of a season, particularly if it was an especially big game.

The away ends at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, to name just two, were packed with Blades fans roaring on their team in all manner of guises. Pocahontas, Wonder Woman, Catwoman are all represented … along with cavemen, The Simpsons and Austin Powers. They make for brilliant photos and so we dug through our archive to find 21 of the best from years gone by. Can you spot yourself, or maybe someone you know?

Sheffield United fans in fancy dress. Left to right: Dave Sewell, Chris Sykes, Ben Jonson, Mark Mills, Lynne Markey and Rebecca White.

Sheffield United fans in fancy dress. Left to right: Dave Sewell, Chris Sykes, Ben Jonson, Mark Mills, Lynne Markey and Rebecca White.Photo: Mike Waistell

A Blade as a Stormtrooper at Crystal Palace

A Blade as a Stormtrooper at Crystal PalacePhoto: Steve Parkin

Blade Mark White goes down the vintage theme for his fancy dress effort

Blade Mark White goes down the vintage theme for his fancy dress effortPhoto: Mike Waistell

No doubting this Blade's allegiances at Palace

No doubting this Blade's allegiances at PalacePhoto: Steve Parkin

