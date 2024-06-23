Who knew Sheffield United could call upon the likes of Scooby Doo, Batman and Dennis the Menace as supporters? Judging by these photos they can, at least. Over the years, Blades fans have traditionally dug out their fancy dress costumes for the last away game of a season, particularly if it was an especially big game.

The away ends at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, to name just two, were packed with Blades fans roaring on their team in all manner of guises. Pocahontas, Wonder Woman, Catwoman are all represented … along with cavemen, The Simpsons and Austin Powers. They make for brilliant photos and so we dug through our archive to find 21 of the best from years gone by. Can you spot yourself, or maybe someone you know?