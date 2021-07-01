The goalkeeper, who was called into the England squad for the Euros at the eleventh hour, has been linked with a move to Arsenal, who remain keen on his Bramall Lane teammate Sander Berge.

Ramsdale has been banned from discussing his future by Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate, as he demands total focus ahead of this weekend’s quarter-final against Ukraine.

Although the 23-year-old has no interest in forcing a move away from South Yorkshire only a season after returning to the club where he started his professional career, Jokanovic wants to discuss the situation either via a teleconferencing platform or preferably face to face.

The result of those talks could influence how United respond if, as expected, officials in north London make an approach before the start of the new campaign.

Blades’ transfer fixer based in Jordan

Sheffield United have hired a Jordanian national to explore potential lines of enquiry in this summer’s transfer market, as new manager Slavisa Jokanovic prepares to officially begin his reign at Bramall Lane.

The Star reported last month how United’s board of directors, led by owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had asked an unnamed individual to sound-out potential purchasers for players including midfielder Sander Berge whilst also gauging the asking price for those who might be interested in moves to South Yorkshire.

Although the identity of the broker remains unknown, sources with knowledge of goings-on behind the scenes at United have confirmed he is based in Amman but works extensively throughout Europe.

They also believe the tactic is designed to put distance between United and negotiations taking place ahead of what could become a more extensive overhaul of the squad Jokanovic will inherit today than first envisaged.

Regan reports back for pre-season

Regan Slater has reported back for pre-season training with Sheffield United amid speculation over his future, with Hull City, Preston North End and Charlton all in the hunt for his services if he is allowed to leave Bramall Lane this summer.

The young midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City as they won the League One title, meaning they will face United in the Championship this coming campaign.

The Tigers are keen on bringing Slater back on a permanent basis, while fellow Championship side Preston have also made contact with United over signing the 21-year-old Sheffielder.

Why Berge’s suitors think Blades will blink first

It could hardly be described as subtle. More gunboat diplomacy than calm and considered negotiation. Napoli, Arsenal, Lazio and all the other clubs supposedly interested in Sander Berge are clearly attempting to force Sheffield United into a corner.

The midfielder apparently has a £35m buyout clause written into his contract. But, aware that he is less than enamoured about the prospect of playing Championship football, none of them have any intention of triggering it.

Barring a major change in tactics from one of Berge's suitors, the battle for his signature looks set to become one of the longest running transfer sagas of this summer as all of its major characters prepare for a protracted struggle.

Familiar face at pre-season as Hecky stays on

When Sheffield United’s players reported back for pre-season training after their summer breaks, there was a familiar face waiting to greet them at their Shirecliffe training complex.

Paul Heckingbottom was back in his coaching role after his spell as caretaker boss last season, following Chris Wilder’s dramatic departure in March. The former Barnsley and Leeds chief couldn’t halt United’s slide out of the Premier League, which in truth had begun long before he was parachuted in.

But he is known to have impressed members of United's hierarchy with how he conducted himself during his interim spell, enough to even find his name on a five-man shortlist to succeed Wilder.

Blades look to recruit key backroom role

Sheffield United are seeking applications for a key backroom role as the Slavisa Jokanović era prepares to get underway at Bramall Lane.

The Serb will officially start his role as United’s first overseas permanent boss today – exactly five weeks since his appointment was confirmed - after his contract in Qatar concludes.

And United have advertised for a key role in his backroom team, head of analysis.

United could still get chance to chase Allen

Sheffield United have been told to still expect an opportunity to bid for Stoke City’s Joe Allen later this summer, despite Michael O’Neill’s claim that the midfielder is not for sale.

As The Star reported last month, sources within the game believe Allen will be allowed to leave the bet365 Stadium as part of a financial restructuring exercise ahead of the new Championship season.

Relegated from the Premier League last term but expected to challenge for promotion under their new manager Slavisa Jokanovic, United's name has been included on a list of clubs viewed as potential purchasers by some of those involved in the project.

Alan Biggs: Don’t write off Billy Sharp just yet

Wonder how many Championship clubs tried to lever Billy Sharp out of Sheffield United on loan over the past two seasons?

Bet it was more than the six Premier League goals Sharp scored (from very limited appearances) for United in the Premier League.

That’s because, over numerous seasons, there has been nobody more guaranteed to score goals in the second tier.

Why shouldn't the same apply next season? If so, the rest of the division can give up the chase.

Can you spot yourself in our SUFC gallery from 10 years ago?

After too long away from grounds, Sheffield United hope to welcome supporters into Bramall Lane next season as the Blades bid for an instant return to the Premier League.