Sheffield United: Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale will be summoned for talks with Slavisa Jokanovic when his Euro 2020 campaign with England ends

Ramsdale has been banned from discussing his future by Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate, as he demands total focus ahead of this weekend’s quarter-final against Ukraine.

Although the 23-year-old has no interest in forcing a move away from South Yorkshire only a season after returning to the club where he started his professional career, Jokanovic wants to discuss the situation either via a teleconferencing platform or preferably face to face.

The result of those talks could influence how United respond if, as expected, officials in north London make an approach before the start of the new campaign.

Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, is wanted by Arsenal: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sources in the capital have reported that, while Mikel Arteta’s employers have no intention of immediately meeting United’s £40m valuation, their opening offer will be big enough to confirm they are serious about acquiring a player who cost £18.5m when he returned to South Yorkshire from AFC Bournemouth.

Ramsdale’s reputation within the game has soared since Christmas when, after overcoming a difficult start to life back with United, he produced a series of commanding performances; going on to be named their player of the year.

However, with those not proving enough to save United from relegation, Arsenal sense an opportunity to add him to their roster.