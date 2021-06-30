The young midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City as they won the League One title, meaning they will face United in the Championship this coming campaign.

The Tigers are keen on bringing Slater back on a permanent basis, while fellow Championship side Preston have also made contact with United over signing the 21-year-old Sheffielder.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, The Star understands that Slater had no contact with United before reporting back for pre-season training, although Slavisa Jokanović may speak with the midfielder when he officially starts work at United to give some clarity over his future.

The former Fulham and Watford boss has vowed to wipe the slate clean with United’s squad, so Slater may yet force his way into the Serb’s plans in pre-season – especially with United’s lack of midfield options, with Sander Berge expected to follow John Lundstram out of the exit door.

United activated a clause in Slater’s contract, which originally expired this summer, to tie him to Bramall Lane for another season. The youngster wants to play regular football after his breakthrough loan spell at Hull and Grant McCann, the City boss, is confident of further signings this summer.

Regan Slater is back in pre-season training with Sheffield United - Sheffield United/Simon Bellis