Sheffield United looking to recruit key role as Slavisa Jokanovic era gets underway at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United are seeking applications for a key backroom role as the Slavisa Jokanović era prepares to get underway at Bramall Lane.
The Serb will officially start his role as United’s first overseas permanent boss tomorrow – exactly five weeks since his appointment was confirmed - after his contract in Qatar concludes.
And United have advertised for a key role in his backroom team, head of analysis.
Described as a “pivotal role in the development and progression of first team football”, the job advert says the successful candidate “will present appropriate feedback to improve the holistic performance of Sheffield United first team squad which will be utilised in pre-match preparation and post-match reflections to contribute to the wider first team performance philosophy.”
United are looking for a “progressive and innovative thinking individual, with the ability to inspire those with whom they work.”
The successful candidate will have a degree in sports science or sport performance analysis, or another relevant topic, and prior experience in performance analysis at “an elite level of football”. They must also have knowledge and experience of performance analysis software and “the ability to movitate and engage the first team squad and coaching staff”.
Applications close for the role next Thursday, or earlier if a high degree of applications are received.
Jokanovic will be officially unveiled as United manager later this week, when he is presented to the media during a behind-closed-doors event at Bramall Lane.
The former midfielder is scheduled to meet members of the media, including The Star, on Friday - 24 hours after his reign in South Yorkshire officially begins.