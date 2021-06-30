Stephen Quinn celebrates his opening goal infont of the Blades fans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

11 photos of Sheffield United supporters from 10 years ago - can you spot yourself?

After too long away from grounds, Sheffield United hope to welcome supporters into Bramall Lane next season as the Blades bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:12 pm

A full house hasn’t been possible in S2 since last March because of the Covid-19 crisis, but better days are surely around the corner.

So, with excitement starting to build over the new season with the fixtures out, the players back in pre-season training and manager Slavisa Jokanovic set to start his role officially when his contract in Qatar expires, we had a look into our archives from 10 years ago to look at the highs, and lows, of being a Blades fan.

There was some very vocal opposition of new manager Danny Wilson after the pain of relegation from the Championship to League One, but also the highlight of the 2011 FA Youth Cup final when the Blades youngsters, featuring a certain Harry Maguire, went up against Paul Pogba, Ravel Morrison and the rest of the mighty Manchester United’s promising young kids and did themselves, and the club, proud.

