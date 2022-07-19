Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been adding new players to their squads this summer.

The Blades have brought in Anel Ahmedhodžić, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark.

The Owls have signed Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, David Stockdale, Reece James, Will Vaulks, Akin Famewo and Ben Heneghan.

Here is a look at all the all the latest news regarding the two Sheffield clubs today....

Doyle update

Manchester City loan man Tommy Doyle will miss the start of the season for Sheffield United.

The Blades swooped to sign him earlier this month after he spent the second-half of the past campaign with Cardiff City.

Heckingbottom has provided this update to The Star:

“He’s as disappointed as we are, because he was enjoying himself training in Portugal. He was loving it. “[The injury] automatically puts him behind. He’s not working with us and his teammates and missing out on minutes, so it’s tough.”

Plans for goalkeeping department

The Blades have no plans to bring in a new goalkeeper, despite Adam Davies suffering medial collateral ligament damage.

Heckingbottom is happy with the current options in that position.

The Star reports that Davies will also miss the start of the new campaign.

Wilks latest

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said they are still waiting for Sheffield Wednesday to meet their valuation for Mallik Wilks.

The attacker scored 22 goals in all competition as the Tigers won the League One title in 2021.

Kesler has provided this update, as per Hull Live:

“If Sheffield are going to come back to the table and with all respect to Sheffield, they have to respect the market value of the player otherwise there is more interest and we’ll probably take it.”

Dele-Bashiuru interest

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is a wanted man at the moment.

The Owls swooped to sign him in 2020 from Manchester City and he has been a hit at Hillsborough.