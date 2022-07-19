Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on OGC Nice winger Ayodeji (known as Deji) Sotona.

The Owls have been credited with an interest in the attacker along with fellow League One club Derby County in a report by Football Insider.

Darren Moore’s side have been busy this summer bolstering their ranks but who is the latest player to be linked with a switch to Hillsborough?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we take a look....

Former Manchester United academy player

Sotona was born in Ireland and played as a youngster for local side Mullingar Athletic before catching the eye of Manchester United.

He made the switch over to England at the age of just 13 and rose up through the academy ranks at Old Trafford.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels and played for both their U18 and U23s sides before leaving the club in 2020.

Rejected deal

Sotona trained with Manchester United’s first-team during his time in the North West and they wanted him to stay, with The Athletic claiming that he was offered a three-year contract.

However, he turned that down and ended up moving to France under former Nice boss Patrick Viera.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Ligue 1 side though and was given the green light to join Brentford B team on loan for the second-half of the past campaign to get some more game time under his belt.

Where is he now?

Sotora is back with his parent club now and his situation is up in the air amid links to Sheffield Wednesday.