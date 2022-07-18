The news comes after the Owls were heavily linked with a move for out-of-favour Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson as Darren Moore looks to beef up his options in midfield.

The Owls boss made clear last week that the club have no intention of selling Dele-Bashiru, who arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and is believed to have a sell-on clause attached to the terms of his deal.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been the subject of interest from Championship clubs. Pic: Steve Ellis.

And Moore made clear Dele-Bashiru has not spoken to him expressing his desire for a move, with Norwich City also said to have shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

At least three clubs remain keen on his signing, it is understood, though Moore’s words suggest the Bakinson link is not in response to the notion of any move away for Dele-Bashiru.

“I can't stop the interest from other clubs,” Moore said. “There is going to be interest in Fizz from other clubs because he is a good player.

“The attributes he showed last season will have alerted other clubs and I can understand it.

“There is interest because of the work that he has done and the potential they have seen.

“We are working on the final bit of his game. He understands that. He is such a wonderful boy. Credit to him because he just wants to play football.

“We have not heard a murmur out of him or anything like that. He is doing his bit on the pitch and he has got people working on behalf of him where negotiations are ongoing with his club.”

Following news of Wednesday’s knock-back, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton was asked about the potential of bringing a new midfielder to the club despite having signed Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini on loan.

He said: “I think if we do go with three in the middle of the park for the majority of the season that's an area we have to make sure we've got numbers for and not just number but the right numbers and the right quality.