The on-loan Blackpool left-back has re-joined his former manager Darren Moore after they spent time together at Doncaster Rovers.

He said he knows Moore and his coaching staff know how to get the most out of individuals, a frightening thought given the what he described as the ‘Championship quality’ group of players at his disposal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Reece James has impressed in pre-season. Credit: Harrogate Town FC

Eye-catching outings in pre-season have offered a glimpse of what former Manchester United academy graduate James can do, and he hopes to add a certain something to a side he believes should be aiming for only one thing this season – automatic promotion back to the Championship.

“Even before I came I knew the sort of talent that was already here,” he said.

“When you're actually here and see it first hand, it's better than you originally thought. You look at the squad and it's very talented, it's probably a Championship squad on paper. It's up to us to gel together and get the job done.

“Promotion is the aim. That's how we've got to think and where we want to be, in the top two. We're always going to have a target on our back because of the size of the club we are, but we've got to make sure as a team and as a squad we achieve those goals.”

Moore himself has always been reticent to offer predictions as to where the team may end up or where they should be aiming.

But there is a quiet confidence about how the squad is developing heading into the start of the season next weekend.

The last few weeks have seen a number of players with huge League One experience added to the squad – James included – a factor many believed will stand the Owls in good stead as they come up against everything the third tier has to offer.

It is the rough and tumble of coming up against big clubs one week and less fated clubs the week after that provides a unique challenge.

“For most teams, it's a game they look for in the fixture list,” James said on the reality that will again face Wednesday this season.

“That's just something we've got to rise to and we know when we play against some teams they might sit in, we have to break them down. That's something we need to work on and develop in training but like I say, hopefully we can do that.

“It's all about sticking together. You're always going to have one or two results that might not go your way and it's about making sure when that happens you don't get too lost with that.