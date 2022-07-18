Doyle, the highly-rated 20-year-old City youngster, joined United on a season-long loan deal earlier this month but is yet to play a minute for his new club after picking up an injury in training during United’s pre-season trip to Portugal.

Although he was still able to get to know his new teammates off the pitch – carrying on the team bonding by accompanying some of them to Doncaster racecourse on Saturday evening – he has been reduced to rehabilitation work in the gym while United’s crucial pre-season schedule is ongoing.

Acknowledging that Doyle “will be another couple of weeks”, Heckingbottom told The Star: “He’s as disappointed as we are, because he was enjoying himself training in Portugal. He was loving it.

“[The injury] automatically puts him behind. He’s not working with us and his teammates and missing out on minutes, so it’s tough.

“It's horrible being injured. He'll certainly be working hard in the gym and when he comes back on the grass, we've got enough games where we're going to need him. So the sooner we get him back, the better.”

Tommy Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, with his Sheffield United team mate Daniel Jebbison (left)