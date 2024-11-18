Sheffield United could face former coach in Coventry City dugout after Real Madrid superstar's backing
Sheffield United could face a former member of their coaching staff in the Coventry City dugout this weekend after his temporary stint in charge of the England national team was completed. The Sky Blues are on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to sack long-serving boss Mark Robins earlier this month.
Frank Lampard has been installed as the early favourite after applying for the vacant job, while former Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has also been backed after leaving Old Trafford recently. Another intriguing name on the shortlists is that of Lee Carsley, the former Blades assistant manager who has recently taken interim charge of England ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s imminent arrival into the hotseat.
Carsley had a short and very forgettable stint as David Weir’s assistant at Bramall Lane a decade ago and has since advanced his coaching credentials with the England U21 side, who he led to European Championship glory last year. He stepped up to the top job after Gareth Southgate’s resignation and signed off with a 5-0 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland this week, ensuring England’s return to the highest level of the competition’s set-up.
And if Carsley needed a high-profile endorsement to persuade Coventry chiefs to look in his direction, he got one from Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham this week. “Huge thanks to Lee and his staff for their work in these last few camps,” Bellingham wrote on social media this week. “Got my smile back in an England shirt, very grateful!!”
Robbie Keane is also a name featuring on the bookmakers’ shortlists, with Lampard still the current favourite. "We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people of which Frank is one,” City owner Doug King told Sky Sports recently. "We've done nothing on that process... but clearly we're in the international break, we'll be assessing everything. We'll work out who's going to make the shortlist and we'll go from there.
“I'm trying to be open and transparent. I work hard and I give honest answers. Sometimes a tough decision has to be made. I'm sorry it had to be made. I like Mark Robins. And we've had good times together - but it had to be made. We have had a lot of applications. We have a recruitment process in place."
