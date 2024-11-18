Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United will face new man in Coventry City dugout when Championship season resumes this weekend

Sheffield United could face a former member of their coaching staff in the Coventry City dugout this weekend after his temporary stint in charge of the England national team was completed. The Sky Blues are on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to sack long-serving boss Mark Robins earlier this month.

Carsley had a short and very forgettable stint as David Weir’s assistant at Bramall Lane a decade ago and has since advanced his coaching credentials with the England U21 side, who he led to European Championship glory last year. He stepped up to the top job after Gareth Southgate’s resignation and signed off with a 5-0 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland this week, ensuring England’s return to the highest level of the competition’s set-up.

And if Carsley needed a high-profile endorsement to persuade Coventry chiefs to look in his direction, he got one from Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham this week. “Huge thanks to Lee and his staff for their work in these last few camps,” Bellingham wrote on social media this week. “Got my smile back in an England shirt, very grateful!!”

Robbie Keane is also a name featuring on the bookmakers’ shortlists, with Lampard still the current favourite. "We've received a huge amount of CVs from high-quality people of which Frank is one,” City owner Doug King told Sky Sports recently. "We've done nothing on that process... but clearly we're in the international break, we'll be assessing everything. We'll work out who's going to make the shortlist and we'll go from there.

“I'm trying to be open and transparent. I work hard and I give honest answers. Sometimes a tough decision has to be made. I'm sorry it had to be made. I like Mark Robins. And we've had good times together - but it had to be made. We have had a lot of applications. We have a recruitment process in place."