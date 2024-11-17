It’s a case of so far, so good for Sheffield United as they reached the latest international break of the season joint top of the Championship table. No side in the division has won more games or taken as many points as Blades so far, with derby-day victory over rivals Wednesday sending Unitedites into the break in the best mood possible.

It has been a welcome turnaround for those on the terraces, who had to endure some difficult afternoons last year in the Premier League up and down the country. There is still plenty of time to go, of course, but the early signs are good and Blades fans have responded in numbers, both home and away. With a blank weekend, and everyone no doubt missing football, we compiled a mega edition of our weekly fan gallery from this season so far - did the cameras capture you, or maybe someone you know?