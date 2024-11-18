Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United sent Harry Souttar transfer warning after Leicester City loan star’s future admission

The Championship season still has a long way to go but already there is an interesting battle for Sheffield United’s player of the season. Vini Souza will be an obvious contender should he continue his form of late while Harrison Burrows remains one of the highest-rated players in the division so far, according to Whoscored.com.

But another real option could be Australian international Harry Souttar, who has been a tower of strength - both figuratively and literally - since arriving at Bramall Lane in the summer on loan from Leicester City. He has added a commanding presence to a back-line too easily breached, and too often, in the Premier League last season and has been a key part in their remarkable turnaround since relegation.

United go into Saturday’s Championship return at Coventry City with the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just seven times all season and only twice on home soil so far. The 6ft 7in centre-half has only played 15 times in all for the Blades but already Unitedites have seen enough to want him to remain at Bramall Lane on a permanent basis.

The player would be open to that possibility, too, having rediscovered a lot of his love for football at United following a frustrating time on the sidelines at the King Power Stadium. But the Foxes paid Stoke City £15m for his services last January and would look to recoup at least a significant portion of that should they look to cut their losses, meaning United would either need promotion or progress in their long-running takeover saga to realistically stand a chance.

And the Blades have been warned that if they are to make a permanent move for Souttar, they may need to be decisive - with his form this season not escaping the attention of rival clubs. “As it stands at the moment, it looks like an inspired signing by Chris Wilder,” pundit Carlton Palmer, formerly of Sheffield Wednesdy and Leeds United, told Football League World.

“He’s been outstanding for Sheffield United, none more so than in the local derby against Sheffield Wednesday. He was bullish in the air, dominant on the ground, and he’s formed a really good partnership in the centre of defence. They’ve been outstanding. It’ll be fantastic if they can continue doing what they are doing, and other clubs are going to be interested in Souttar when you look at the way he’s playing.

“Glasgow Rangers have been linked with him in the past but Chris Wilder doesn’t have to worry for now. He’s on loan until the end of the season and the priority is to win promotion. Would he be a good signing in the Premier League? Of course, he would be for Sheffield United because if they get promoted, their next aim is just to stay in the Premier League. We all know how difficult it is when teams get promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. But he has experience, and he’s been outstanding since he made the switch.

“It’s great news for Sheffield United, and it’s great news for Chris Wilder. He’s there until the end of the season, so there’s no panic for the club at the moment, but obviously they’ll hope that when the new owners come in this deal will be ratified, and he can add to the squad. The more time that Souttar stays there and continues playing like this, the risk is that at the end of the season, other clubs will be interested in signing him. Chris Wilder will hope to get this one over the line sooner rather than later if they can afford his salary.”