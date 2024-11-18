Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United turnaround recognised with boss’s ranking amidst Leeds, Sunderland rivals

Chris Wilder has cemented his reputation as one of the best managers in the Championship this season after masterminding a remarkable turnaround at Sheffield United following relegation last season. The Blades return to action this weekend after the international break joint top of the division, with no other side winning more games or earning more points.

It’s a far cry from the despondent feel of last season when the Blades returned to the second tier, with Wilder’s young and vibrant team - guided by some vital experienced players - banishing any fear of a hangover to give themselves a superb platform to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They have also shown impressive character and mentality to bounce back from a tough period after the last international break, which saw the tragic passing of former right-back George Baldock followed by back-to-back defeats to Leeds United and Middlesbrough. But the Blades recovered to win four on the bounce, including last weekend’s derby victory over rivals Wednesday.

And that has impressed EFL expert Benjamin Bloom, who has kept Wilder at the summit of his rank of Championship manager ahead of the likes of Leeds’ Daniel Farke and Régis Le Bris of Sunderland. “I’m going to leave Chris Wilder top,” said Bloom. “He was top last time and he’s done a really good job. Big problems, going to Leeds and Boro to lose... he’s done four straight wins since then and it does feel like a nice momentum at Sheffield United at the moment.

“Okay, ‘it’s a parachute team and they’ve got a load of star quality,’ and that’s kind of true. But in terms of points-per-game, they’re the best team in the division and stop the clocks now, they're in the Premier League. So I’m going to keep Chris Wilder at number one.”