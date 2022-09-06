Sheffield United could be forced into key change as injury crisis claims latest victim Max Lowe

With a number of key players already sidelined, the sight of Max Lowe limping off with a hamstring issue tempered the joy of going back top of the league following victory at the MKM Stadium, with boss Paul Heckingbottom left fearing the worst over how long the former Derby defender will be out.

Beyond his own absence, however, Lowe’s injury may have bigger repercussions for the Blades, who face South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United at Bramall Lane this weekend looking to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Lowe, Enda Stevens and even midfielder Ben Osborn out injured, Rhys Norrington-Davies is the only senior player capable of playing left wing-back currently not in the treatment room.

The trouble for United is that, with Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark also sidelined, he was the only senior player capable of playing left centre-half naturally.

Anel Ahmedhodžić slotted in there at Hull after United were forced into an early reshuffle. But given how impressive he has been on the right since becoming a Blade earlier this summer, the right-footed Bosnian international could be hampered a little by playing on the left – even if that solution would at least get Chris Basham back in the team.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom gestures on the touchline during the game against Hull City: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The alternative could be to revert to a back four that Heckingbottom experimented with earlier in the season away at West Brom, with Ahmedhodžić and Egan playing in a central two allowing United to get more of their attacking stars on the pitch from the start.

Speaking after that game at West Brom, Heckingbottom confirmed it had not “just been thrown together” and that his players had worked on it in training, to avoid the chances of becoming too wedded to the 3-5-2 system that has brought United so much success since being introduced by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder early in his United reign.

“There were lots of reasons behind it [the change of shape],” boss Heckingbottom said.

“We’ve only got three fit centre-backs, so we’re light there and the shape helped us with that.

“We changed to that shape seven or eight times last season when pushing in games and it's something we have now spent a bit of time on.

“Now we have everyone in the building, we can reference back to it for how we want to play with it. We're not just randomly throwing things together.

“We also had a lot of attacking players who needed minutes, who were coming back, and it allowed us to get more of those on the pitch.

“The new players have now been in those positions and we can refer back to it in the future. We had a couple of days of training on it.

"We’ve done a bit of work. So it’s not just thrown together when we use it in the season.”