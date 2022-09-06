Sheffield United star hails Nottingham Forest influence on his development as he makes "professional" claim
Anel Ahmedhodžić, the Sheffield United cult hero, has paid tribute to Blades coach Jack Lester for making him a more “professional” player during their time working together at Nottingham Forest earlier in his career.
Ahmedhodžić made the move to Forest’s academy as a young man and worked under Lester, and the Reds’ academy chief Gary Brazil, before returning to boyhood club Malmo after one professional appearance.
Back in Sweden he experienced Champions League football before returning to England this summer, joining the Blades in a bargain deal after being identified by their recruitment staff.
Lester also played a key part in bringing Ahmedhodžić to Bramall Lane, where he has rapidly become a crowd favourite after scoring three goals, and registering one assist, from centre-half in his first six games.
“I enjoyed it at Forest in their academy because I improved so much as a player but especially as a person,” Ahmedhodžić said in an interview with The Sportsman.
“I worked with Jack Lester, who is on the first-team coaching staff here at Sheffield United now, and Gary Brazil. They were a big part of my development and they pushed me every day to train harder and have a professional lifestyle.
“I was still young and I’m very happy that I made that move to England early in my career. The best development a young player can have is coming to England, because everything is so professional.
“It gives you the right mentality from an early age. You can have all the talent in the world, but mentality is so important.”