Sheffield United boss plays down reports of Leeds United deadline-day transfer move for '£13m' rated star

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has played down speculation that linked John Egan with a move to Leeds United before the transfer window slammed shut last week.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:03 am

On a deadline day that saw Sander Berge’s future once again thrown into doubt, with some outlets reporting a deal had been agreed with Club Brugge before the 11pm deadline came and went with Berge still a Blade, Egan was also the subject of speculation as national media reports suggested Leeds were eyeing Republic of Ireland international Egan.

Sander sends clearest signal yet over United love as boss admits his "delight"

Such reports came as a surprise to those close to both United and their Yorkshire neighbours, who were looking to bring in a striker ahead of the deadline.

But The Express then followed up with a report that Leeds had been put off by United’s £13m valuation of their on-field captain in Billy Sharp’s injury absence.

But Heckingbottom, the former Leeds boss, has since quashed the talk, insisting there was “nothing” in the speculation.

Sheffield United's John Egan (left) has been a key man for the Blades: Tim Goode/PA Wire.
