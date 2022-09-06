Sheffield United boss plays down reports of Leeds United deadline-day transfer move for '£13m' rated star
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has played down speculation that linked John Egan with a move to Leeds United before the transfer window slammed shut last week.
On a deadline day that saw Sander Berge’s future once again thrown into doubt, with some outlets reporting a deal had been agreed with Club Brugge before the 11pm deadline came and went with Berge still a Blade, Egan was also the subject of speculation as national media reports suggested Leeds were eyeing Republic of Ireland international Egan.
Such reports came as a surprise to those close to both United and their Yorkshire neighbours, who were looking to bring in a striker ahead of the deadline.
But The Express then followed up with a report that Leeds had been put off by United’s £13m valuation of their on-field captain in Billy Sharp’s injury absence.
But Heckingbottom, the former Leeds boss, has since quashed the talk, insisting there was “nothing” in the speculation.