On a deadline day that saw Sander Berge’s future once again thrown into doubt, with some outlets reporting a deal had been agreed with Club Brugge before the 11pm deadline came and went with Berge still a Blade, Egan was also the subject of speculation as national media reports suggested Leeds were eyeing Republic of Ireland international Egan.

Such reports came as a surprise to those close to both United and their Yorkshire neighbours, who were looking to bring in a striker ahead of the deadline.

But The Express then followed up with a report that Leeds had been put off by United’s £13m valuation of their on-field captain in Billy Sharp’s injury absence.

But Heckingbottom, the former Leeds boss, has since quashed the talk, insisting there was “nothing” in the speculation.