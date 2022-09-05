Sander Berge sends clearest signal yet over Sheffield United love as boss admits his "delight"

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norwegian’s catchy terrace anthem, slightly amended with a tilt at Europe looking much less likely than it was a few years ago, received arguably its loudest airing since his debut away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League and the midfield giant responded in kind, applauding the travelling support before kissing the badge in the surest sign yet of his commitment to the Blades.

Throughout a summer window that saw Club Brugge and, late on deadline day, Chelsea attempt to prise him away from Bramall Lane, Berge’s attitude was nothing but exemplary and if there were any suspicions that his head may drop having remained in the Championship after the UK window closed last week, they were surely extinguished by his display at the MKM Stadium.

His display, which saw poor Regan Slater struggle to cope with his opponent’s pace and raw power at times, was capped with a typical Berge goal, driving past a hapless opponent before finding the net on the angle.

“Football-wise, he's been great all the time,” Heckingbottom said of his star man.

“We told him there was goals in this game for him, and he got half a yard and got a shot off. He's been performing like that all the time, scoring goals since day one, and I can't speak highly enough of him.

Sander Berge kisses the Sheffield United badge after helping to seal victory over Hull City on Sunday: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We love him here. Not just as a footballer; he's a fantastic person and you can see what we think of him. His performances on the pitch are great but how he carries himself is even better and we're delighted to still have him.”

A popular character in the United changing room, Berge is a driven and ambitious individual but also possesses a sense of humility that does not always manifest itself in players of his obvious quality.

Still only 24 years of age, Berge is surely a more complete and all-round player than the one that arrived in England almost three years ago and credit must go to all who have worked with Berge at United since then for unlocking that potential and transforming him from a sitting midfielder to a frightening attacking proposition seemingly capable of ghosting past any second-tier defender with a single shift of balance and a turn of surprising pace.

Sander Berge was serenaded by Sheffield United fans at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Everyone knows Sander’s quality,” goalkeeper Wes Foderingham said of his teammate. “He's a big, big player for us and it's great that he looks like he's going to stay now.”