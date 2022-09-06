The highly-rated Polish centre-half turned down a new deal to stay at Bramall Lane, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed recently, and instead was sold to National League side Southend United on deadline day.

United received a fee for the 21-year-old, who made two League Cup appearances for them last season, and inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which sees Lopata return to Roots Hall after a successful loan spell last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lopata was an unused substitute on Saturday as the Shrimpers lost at home to Torquay United but admitted it felt “fantastic” to be back in Essex.

“I loved my time here when I was on loan and I thought this was a great step for me to kickstart my career and start playing football again,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a better place for that right now than here.

“When you go back to the under-23s and you’re not getting a sniff of first-team football, it’s hard.

Kacper Lopata and Kyron Gordon of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“First-team football suits me because you’re playing for points and there’s a lot of passion involved. That’s why I’ve come back.

“It’s never straightforward but I think playing football somewhere you enjoy it, somewhere the fans love you and the gaffer believes in you, made my decision for me.

“But I also want to thank the chairman because he went above and beyond to get this deal done.”

United, Heckingbottom acknowleged, would have preferred to loan Lopata out to another EFL or National League club, but were forced to change their plans after concluding he didn’t want to remain at Bramall Lane.

“There was an offer from a Polish team earlier in the window,” Heckingbottom revealed.

“We didn’t want to take it and we wanted to loan him out. He was offered a contract but then it became clear he didn’t want to be here anymore.”

Kevin Maher, the Shrimpers boss, said: "We thought we needed another body in the defensive area, so when the opportunity came we had to go for it.