Sheffield United cast transfer net wide as scouts 'join' Newcastle, Rangers and 36 other clubs at U21 international thriller
Sheffield United scouts were amongst those from 39 clubs from all over Europe who took in an entertaining U21 play-off between Denmark and Croatia last night, according to Danish news reports.
Representatives from United joined counterparts from Championship rivals Middlesbrough as well as Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United at Vejle Stadium on Tuesday evening, report TV2.
Glasgow giants Rangers and clubs from Spain, Germany and Italy were also represented and although the exact target of United’s interest has not been disclosed, it is further evidence of the more international approach being considered by Bramall Lane’s recruitment team in a bid to find better value for money.
Most Popular
-
1
Key Sheffield United stars take significant steps in injury comebacks as teammate also returns in triple boost
-
2
Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday boss set to lift lid on Ched Evans saga and Steel City switch
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday on FIFA 23 - First look gallery of the Owls on world's biggest football video game
Finding an English player with the ability and intelligence of Anel Ahmedhodžić, for example, would likely cost far more than the initial £3m the Blades paid to prise him away from hometown club Malmo this summer.
United are also reportedly looking to do business closer to home, with 16-year-old Aberdeen striker Lewis Pirie catching the eye north of the border. Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked with the forward.
Croatia’s U21s were victorious on penalties after both legs of the game finished level, booking their place at next year’s U21 European Championships.
The signing of Ahmedhodžić, and Croatian defender Filip Uremović on a short-term deal at the back end of last season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, show that boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are not afraid to fish in more untapped waters for players who they feel can do a job at Bramall Lane.