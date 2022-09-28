Representatives from United joined counterparts from Championship rivals Middlesbrough as well as Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United at Vejle Stadium on Tuesday evening, report TV2.

Glasgow giants Rangers and clubs from Spain, Germany and Italy were also represented and although the exact target of United’s interest has not been disclosed, it is further evidence of the more international approach being considered by Bramall Lane’s recruitment team in a bid to find better value for money.

Finding an English player with the ability and intelligence of Anel Ahmedhodžić, for example, would likely cost far more than the initial £3m the Blades paid to prise him away from hometown club Malmo this summer.

United are also reportedly looking to do business closer to home, with 16-year-old Aberdeen striker Lewis Pirie catching the eye north of the border. Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked with the forward.

Croatia’s U21s were victorious on penalties after both legs of the game finished level, booking their place at next year’s U21 European Championships.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic greets manager Paul Heckingbottom after victory over Reading: Tim Goode/PA Wire.