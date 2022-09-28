The former Blade, who came through the United academy before becoming the most expensive defender in football history when he made the £80m move to Old Trafford, has been the target of fan criticism with both club and country in recent months.

He was booed by sections of the England support before their most recent Nations League game against Germany and conceded a penalty, also giving away possession in the build up to another goal for the visitors.

Luke Shaw, Maguire’s teammate with club and country, came out in defence of the former Blade earlier this week and Maguire retains the support of Southgate too, ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

“That's always going to be a challenge, especially regarding how much football they've had,” said Southgate when asked about relying on his senior players.

"I know everyone will focus on Harry, but there were some very important moments Harry delivered during the two matches.

Harry Maguire of England shakes hands with Gareth Southgate (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

"Luke was another example of someone who is an outstanding footballer, so what do we do? Not pick Luke Shaw because he's not playing enough football or do we pick a player who can do what you saw tonight?