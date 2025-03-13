Former Sheffield United, Burnley man outlines how Premier League battle between former clubs will end

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A topsy-turvy battle for the Premier League this season took another twist in midweek when both Sheffield United and Burnley missed the opportunity to pile the pressure back on leaders Leeds United. Daniel Farke’s side slipped up at Portsmouth at the wekeend to open the door for their two closest rivals to take control of the promotion race.

But they couldn’t take it, with both the Blades and Burnley pegged back to 1-1 draws on Tuesday evening before Leeds dispatched Millwall 24 hours later to move back to the top of the Championship with nine games of the campaign remaining. United’s frustration was particularly acute as they led until the 90th minute against Bristol City, before Mark Sykes pounced to earn a deserved point for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest set of results sees the top three in the division separated by four points, with second-placed United two above Burnley and two adrift of Leeds. Their midweek draw will put even more emphasis on their weekend derby at rivals Wednesday in the eyes of many supporters - if Burnley win at Swansea on Saturday, then Chris Wilder’s men will walk out at Hillsborough outside of the top two for the first time - save for a brief period in January - since November.

The Blades and Burnley possess the two best goalkeepers in the division, in Michael Cooper and James Trafford, and coaxing more out of their respective attacking arsenals could be the key to sealing Premier League football again next term. Burnley have only just remembered what it feels like to concede a goal again after a remarkable run of clean sheets while United have won as many games by a one-goal margin this season (14) than Burnley (10) and Leeds (four) combined.

One man who has kept a close eye on the developing promotion battle between the Blades and the Clarets is Phil Bardsley, the former defender who played for both sides during a career that also saw him represent Manchester United, Stoke City and another side in the promotion shake-up this season in fourth-placed Sunderland.

"In the race for automatic promotion, I think Leeds United and Sheffield United have got so much experience at the level,” said Bardsley, speaking to BoyleSports who offer Premier League odds. “So it’s going to be hard for Burnley to get above them and stay there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having said that, with Scott Parker at the helm, they won’t give up believing or fighting. They have a great group of players and will give it everything. It’ll be interesting to see if two of my former clubs get into the playoff places. If Sunderland play Burnley, I’ll have to sit on the half-way line.

"It could be the most competitive play-offs ever this year, looking at what Frank Lampard has done with Coventry and their form. They probably cannot wait for the next game at the moment. It’s all about form in the play-offs and if they can carry on, they will give themselves a hell of a chance."