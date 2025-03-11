"Nonsense.." - Chris Wilder's honest verdict after late Sheffield United frustration v Bristol City

Chris Wilder had no issues with referee Stephen Martin’s decision not to award Sheffield United a late penalty as they missed the chance to really pile the pressure on Championship leaders tonight at Bramall Lane. The Blades moved back top after a 1-1 draw with Bristol City but it could have been even better but for Mark Sykes’ 90th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

On an evening that third-placed Burnley also dropped points at home to West Brom, the Blades led through Tyrese Campbell’s third in three games and looked on course to see out another 1-0 victory this season.

But a catalogue of errors and poor decisions saw Sykes deservedly level late on for the hosts, who finished the game with 60 per cent possession and should have gone ahead earlier when Michael Cooper produced an astounding save to deny Sinclair Armstrong.

There was still time for even more drama after Sykes’ late intervention, with United having FOUR late penalty appeals waved away by Stephen Martin and players from both sides became embroiled in a mass confrontation that could cost the Blades another fine from the FA this season.

The best shout appeared to be when Harrison Burrows was bundled over by Cameron Pring in the box, with Kieffer Moore and Ben Brereton Diaz going down shortly after either side of a shout for handball as the ball bounced up and hit a visiting player’s hand. Ref Martin was booed from the field at the end but Wilder described the late scenes as “nonsense.”

“I don't think there was anything in any of those decisions,” the Blades boss said. “I thought the referee was consistent, he's a good referee and he got in my opinion everything spot on. There was just a frustration from our point of view at the end.

“I think the players will be more frustrated with individual performances than a refereeing one. It might be an important point, it keeps us ticking along. It's not what we wanted but it's another point. We have to suck it up, take our medicine and move on to Sunday.”

Leeds have the chance to re-take top spot tomorrow evening when they face Millwall at Elland Road, with United now focusing on Sunday’s Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough. “When you get to 90 minutes in front, and you've not been at your best, that's the disappointing thing about it,” Wilder added.

“We looked leggy and lethargic. The goal is disappointing to give away, the timing and the number of mistakes we made. The first and second clearance, a player trying to flick it around the corner and we don't get tight and they find a finish. I don't think it was anything they [City] didn't deserve.

“They controlled the game in the first half and had the threat of Armstrong. The midfield sat too deep and they caused us problems, even though we had the best chances. We made a couple of changes and wrestled the control, scored ourselves a great goal and then we were okay but not dominant.

“Physically when you lack energy you make some poor decisions and in the performance there were more fives and sixes than sevens or eights. And they had more sevens and eights than fives and sixes.”