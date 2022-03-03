Sheffield United are back in action tomorrow evening, when they host fellow play-off chasers Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

As things stand, the Blades are seventh in the table, just two points ahead of Forest in ninth, and the result game could go a long way in deciding whether either of the two sides makes the top six.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in November, United secured a 1-1 draw away from home, with Morgan Gibbs-White getting on the scoresheet.

Ahead of the game, United manager Paul Heckingbottom has given his verdict on misfiring striker Oli McBurnie, who has scored just one in his last 36 matches for the Blades.

Heckingbottom said: "With Oli, it’s game time. If you get him on the pitch, then he’ll score goals and his record tells you that. It proves that. But I can’t leave him on the pitch just to score goals.

“I’m not concerned about Oli, because I see him every single day in training. All he can keep doing is fighting and knuckling down. Because eventually a chance will drop for him and he’ll tuck it away.

"Then, when that happens, we’ll all be talking about something different won’t we. The story will change.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures:

1. Fresh deal for Cherries pair Promising Bournemouth youngsters Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have both seen their deals extended until 2023, but the club exercising their option to lengthen their contracts by a year. The former has netted seven goals for the Cherries so far this season. (Club website) Photo Sales

2. Millwall snatch Stoke’s head of recruitment Alex Aldridge has his role of Stoke City’s head of recruitment to take on the same role at Millwall. He’ll now be working alongside former Potters boss Gary Rowett at the Den. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo Sales

3. Pickering could land new deal Blackburn Rovers are said to be readying talks with defender Harry Pickering over a new contract. He only joined the club from Crewe last year, but is expected to be handed a new deal as a reward for his fine form this season. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Rooney rages at Rams’ misfortunes Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that the club aren’t wanted in the Championship next season, as the threat of relegation continues to hang over their heads. His comments come following the side’s 1-0 loss to Cardiff on Tuesday night. The Rams remain eight points deep in the relegation zone. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales